Mysterious Google smartwatch that's likely not the Pixel Watch 3 hits the FCC

TL;DR A new Google device has made an appearance at the FCC.

The instructions for how to view the on-device FCC E-label are similar to the instructions for the Pixel Watch 2.

It’s believed this is something other than the Pixel Watch 3.

In a little less than a month from now, Google will be holding its annual I/O event. While we’re expecting the firm to announce the Pixel 8a at the event, it’s possible we could also be in store for a surprise hardware announcement.

A mysterious Google product recently passed by the FCC. Discovered by 9to5Google, the unknown device has the model number G4SKY.

Although it’s unclear what this hardware could be, it appears to have the same instructions for how to view the on-device FCC E-label as the Pixel Watch 2. To view regulatory information, certification, and compliance marks, you have to go to Settings > System > Regulatory Information.

An appearance at the FCC usually suggests that the item is close to launch. Seeing as the Pixel Watch 3 is expected to launch alongside the Pixel 9 in the fall, it’s likely this is something different. Lending further credence to this possibility is the lack of ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity. Interestingly, 5G is also absent from the device.

While it may not have UWB or 5G, G4SKY does appear to have Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and LTE connectivity. When you put all of the pieces together, it suggests this isn’t a Pixel 3, Pixel Tablet 2, or Chromecast device.

It’s unclear precisely what this shadowy device could be. But the outlet does offer one possibility that it admits is unlikely; maybe it could be a mid-range smartwatch like a Pixel Watch 2a?

Whatever it turns out to be, we likely won’t start hearing anything about it until we get closer to its launch. Whether this is at Google I/O or at some other time is anyone’s guess.

