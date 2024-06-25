Google's new shopping tools will help you find the best summer deals

Google

With the summer sale season right around the corner, Google has introduced a new set of tools for shoppers in the US. These tools will help you find offers across multiple stores and track prices to ensure you get the best deals.

Since retailers like Amazon, BestBuy, and others host their summer sale events around the same time, finding the best deals can prove to be quite a challenge. To address this, Google has released an updated deals destination that will show you the latest deals from multiple retailers in one place.

You can access the new deals destination by searching for “shop deals.” Google will show you deals based on your interests from direct-to-consumer brands, big-box stores, multi-brand retailers, designer labels, and even small boutique stores. The deals will be organized by product categories and include prices from multiple retailers, reviews, and availability details.

When you click on a deal you like, you’ll also see the new historical price insights feature. This will highlight the typical price range of the product, allowing you to weed out deals in which the retailer may have marked up prices ahead of the sale to show an inflated discount. Thanks to this, you won’t have to rely on third-party Chrome extensions like The Camelizer or Keepa.

Along with the price insights, you’ll also see a new bell icon next to the product’s name in the listings. Tapping on it will help you track the product’s price across retailers and get notified when it drops. Lastly, Google will now show you if a product is available as part of a membership-exclusive deal from retailers like BestBuy, Petco, and Minted, allowing you to choose whether the offer is worth getting the membership.

The new shopping features are already live in the US, and you can try them before the summer sale season begins. The tools are not available in other regions, and Google hasn’t shared details regarding a wider rollout.

