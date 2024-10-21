Goodbye, 'Google': Your account name could soon shine in Settings (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The “Google” setting in Android’s System Settings will start showing your account name.

The change makes it easier to differentiate between the various accounts in use on the device.

You could soon see a small change in your Android phone’s Settings page. Android Authority contributor Assemble Debug found this tweak in Google Play Services version 24.42.31 (beta) after updating to Android 15.

It seems the Google setting for services and preferences in the System Settings page will soon start reflecting your account name instead of just “Google.”

If you use multiple accounts on your phone, the Google setting will automatically show the name of the account you’ve selected. You can also switch between accounts inside the setting.

From what we can see, there’s no clear benefit of the change. It’s probably just being implemented to make it easier to distinguish between different accounts in use on the phone.

We attempted to activate this feature on Android 14, but it did not work. At this point, it’s unclear whether the “Google” setting will change on older Android versions or if this update is exclusive to devices running Android 15.

