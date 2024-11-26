Google Search widget's latest change could give us lemon yellow home screens (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The Google Search widget on Android could soon get wider theming options, and we managed to activate the feature in the latest beta to give you a sneak peek.

Users will soon be able to choose the widget’s hue and saturation level in addition to the currently available transparency option.

Google is also testing a quick share button on the search results page.

Google has been experimenting with new functionality for the Search widget, which is present on the home screen of practically all Android flagships. Google was spotted testing a new shortcut button on the Search widget, and now, the company has been spotted giving beta users carte blanche to theme it.

Authority Insights story on Android Authority. Discover You're reading anstory on Android Authority. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else. An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Google is looking to give the search widget a makeover. While not enabled, we managed to activate new theming options for the widget in the Google app v15.47.26 beta, which gives the widget a fresh look.

Currently, you can set the Search widget to System, Light, Dark, and Device themes and alter its transparency. In the future, you will be able to set a custom theme, which can help you complement or accentuate your existing themes with contrast elements. You can change the hue and saturation levels, allowing you to create a unique look for the Search widget.

As you can see, the theme also extends to the shortcut feature we had previously spotted. We certainly appreciate the flexibility this custom theming option brings, though we are fully aware some users might end up with garish colors on their home screen. To each their own, we definitely don’t judge, but we can’t help but notice the similarity with iOS 18’s icon theming options (which in turn is reminiscent of Gingerbread-era theming on Android).

Alongside this, we also managed to activate a share button on the Google Search results page. This share button is present in the top right corner, and it shares the URL of the current search query.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

These changes are not currently live in the Google app. Depending on the feedback that beta users pass back to Google, they may or may not roll these changes out to more users.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments