Google Search will now help you escape the echo chamber of personalized results

TL;DR Google Search has added a new “try without personalization” toggle in search result pages.

This will allow users to instantly turn off personalized results and see more objective search results.

This feature can be useful for unbiased research, comparing options, or exploring topics without tailored filters.

Google Search is known for its ability to adapt to users’ preferences, offering tailored results that often feel like they understand you better than you understand yourself. Whether it’s completing your queries, recognizing your interests, or offering location-based suggestions, the personalization in Google Search can be a powerful tool. But sometimes, personalization isn’t what you want.

Researchers, journalists, or individuals seeking unbiased perspectives might prefer a neutral search experience. Similarly, consumers comparing products or exploring contentious topics might find that personalized results narrow their view instead of broadening it.

Until now, many users have turned to Incognito mode to bypass personalization. However, Google is now providing a more convenient option. A new link in the footer of search results pages, labeled “try without personalization,” will now allow users to instantly turn off personalization and see results as if they were a completely new user.

First spotted by Search Engine Land, search results on Google now come with clear labels that let you know if they’re personalized, and with a single click, you can choose to view results without personalization.

To do this, Google uses a feature tied to the “pws=0” parameter — an option that’s existed since 2009 but was largely unknown outside of tech-savvy circles. Adding this parameter to the search URL essentially strips Google’s results of any data-driven customization, offering a “clean slate” version of its search engine.

For businesses and websites, this could shake things up. Personalized results often mean a customer sees a particular result because Google thinks they’re a perfect match. With more people opting out of personalization, the competition for visibility could get tougher. On the flip side, businesses might have an easier time reaching audiences through organic efforts, as they won’t have to navigate the nuances of Google’s personalized algorithms as much.

Google has often claimed that its search personalization is pretty lightweight — mostly regional tweaks and recent query adjustments, nothing too intrusive. However, there’s been growing speculation that personalization has started to dig deeper into user behavior. Whether that’s true or not, this new feature gives users more control, transparency, and maybe a sense of relief. In a world where algorithms quietly shape much of what we see and do online, tools like this let us take back some control.

