Google Search's latest easter egg lets you relive Squid Game's Red Light, Green Light game

TL;DR Google Search has a new Easter egg based on Squid Game.

In this easter egg, you play the Red Light, Green Light game from the first season, aiming to get all six of your players across the finish line to win the prize.

Squid Game 2 was released on Netflix on December 26, 2024.

Google frequently packs Easter Eggs in its products and services, like the famous Android easter eggs. Google Search also gets Easter Eggs occasionally, often tying to the latest trending topic. Google Search’s latest Easter Egg is based on the famous Netflix TV series Squid Game, letting you relive the renowned opening game of the first season.

When you google “Squid Game” on mobile or desktop, you will get a replay animation with the infamous ‘circle, triangle, and square’ invitation card at the bottom of the screen. Clicking on it will start a Squid Game-inspired game of Red Light, Green Light.

You get two buttons to start moving six players across the finish line. Much like it was in the Netflix show, you have to move the players only when the doll is looking away.

Instead of a press-and-hold button, which would have made the easter egg game a cakewalk, this game has two buttons. You have to press the blue circle button to start moving and the red cross button to stop moving. If you don’t stop before the doll turns around, one of your players will be eliminated. When you get all six players across, you win the prize.

Fun fact: the doll is called Young-hee. She is reciting “무궁화꽃이 피았습니다,” roughly transliterated as Mugunghwa-kkochi pieot-seumnida, and roughly translated to “The Mugungha Flower has bloomed.”

Try out the Squid Game easter egg in Google Search, and tell us how quickly you could get all six players across the finish line. Squid Game 2 was also released on Netflix on December 26, 2024, so let us know if you’ve watched it already and how you like it.

