Google tries to keep you from leaving Search with new recipe feature

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is testing a new “Quick View” feature for recipes on Search.

Clicking on the Quick View button will show users a full recipe that was pulled from a blog.

Google says it has partnered with a limited number of creators for the feature.

Google is working on yet another tool to keep you on its Search results page and away from other websites. While AI Overviews pulls its information from a general variety of sources in an attempt to answer any question, its latest feature focuses specifically on the recipe blog industry.

The Mountain View-based firm is currently testing a new Search feature called “Quick View,” as reported by Search Engine Roundtable. When searching for a recipe, some users will now see a Quick View button that appears above recipes from select blogs. Clicking on that button will show the full recipe, complete with ingredients, step-by-step instructions, and photos.

In the example below, you can see a recipe for basil pesto from the blog Love and Lemons. While you can still choose to visit the website, the recipe is right there on Google Search. We have reached out to Love and Lemons for comment.

Regarding the feature, a Google spokesperson told Search Engine Roundtable: We’re always experimenting with different ways to connect our users with high-quality and helpful information. We have partnered with a limited number of creators to begin to explore new recipe experiences on Search that are both helpful for users and drive value to the web ecosystem. We don’t have anything to announce right now. We have also reached out to Google for comment. We’ll update this article when new information is available.

The recipe blog industry is the poster child for the power Google has to shape the web. To rank on Search, these blogs are forced to do whatever they can to optimize their site as much as possible. As a result, you get recipe pages stuffed with recipe histories, personal experiences, and other information you probably have no interest in reading.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments