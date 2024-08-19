Google Search gives 'Search Personalization' a makeover (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Search is adding a new “Search Personalization” entry in the Google app’s account switcher menu.

The Search Personalization page has undergone a redesign that brings everything into one place.

No flags are needed to enable the redesign.

When you use Google’s search engine, you can choose to have it tailor your search results based on your activity. The point is to provide results that are more relevant and helpful to you. It appears Google plans to change the way you access and manage this feature.

As Google describes on its help page, Search personalization isn’t something that affects all results. Only some results are personalized while others aren’t. If a result is personalized, you’ll find a message saying so in the “About This Result” panel. This is an optional feature, so you can turn it off if you don’t want your results personalized. This can be done by going to the Google app settings > Privacy & Safety > Search Personalization, or you can access it at https://myactivity.google.com/personal-results.

While investigating the Google app (beta version 15.32.37.28.arm64), we found that the company has redesigned the account switch menu to add a new Search Personalization option. No changes have been made to the feature itself, but it seems Google has completely redesigned the personalization page.

This redesign brings pretty much everything into one place. It also introduces yet another way to access this setting. It appears this will indeed roll out eventually as no flags were needed to show the redesign.

