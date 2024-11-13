Google Search is confusing people by turning links orange

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Search’s links have taken on an orange hue for some users.

The color change from blue to orange could be related to your Chrome theme.

The orange color is being seen on the native Google Search app and in Chrome.

For the longest time, the links in Google Search have appeared blue. This has been the case for so long that we don’t even notice it anymore. That fact makes Google’s most recent test that much more jarring, as links now appear orange for some users.

Users are reporting on Reddit that they are starting to see Google Search links in a brownish-orange color. The change is appearing in both the native Google Search app and in Chrome on both Android and iOS. You can see an example in the screenshot below.

It seems that not everyone is seeing the color shift, which suggests this could be just another one of Google’s tests. We haven’t seen this change on our own devices. However, I noticed the burnt orange color is similar to what I see on the top of the page when I use Search to look up actors on my phone. I don’t see orange links anywhere else in Google Search.

Ryan McNeal / Android Authority

If you’re one of the people who sees the new color, there may be a way to go back to the blue you’re familiar with. One commenter says that the link color is connected to your Chrome theme. Another commenter corroborated this by saying the “color matches your desktop gmail/chrome theme.” This user claims they were able to go back to the normal color after opening Gmail in desktop mode and switching the theme to default.

Are you one of the people seeing the new orange-colored links? Let us know in the comments below.

