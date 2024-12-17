Google Search could soon let you attach and 'ask anything about a file'

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is testing a feature that allows users to upload files via the Search bar and ask questions about the content.

A paperclip icon in the Search bar enables users to attach locally stored files, turning Google Search into a document analysis tool.

It’s unclear if the feature is just something Google is testing or of it’s a serious candidate for a wider rollout.

Google seems to be testing a way to dig into documents directly from the Search bar. The new feature will allow users to attach a file through the Search bar and ask Google anything about it, just like performing a web search.

A clip of how the feature will work was shared by Khushal Bherwani on X (formerly Twitter) and shared by Seroundtable. A paper clip icon will appear next to the voice search and Lens icons in the Google Search bar. Tapping it will allow users to attach a locally stored file. Once the file is uploaded to Google, users will be able to “ask anything about the file” by typing their query into the Search bar.

The feature seems similar to ChatGPT’s document search capabilities, which allow users to attach and ask questions about various types of files. A similar feature is also available through Google Gemini, but you’ll have to subscribe to Gemini Advanced to upload and analyze files.

Adding a free document search feature to the Google Search bar could certainly win the company some extra brownie points from users. However, it raises some concerns about data privacy. Uploading personal documents to Google could potentially expose sensitive information, so users would need to be extra cautious about the files they share if and when the feature becomes available.

At this point, it’s unclear whether Google is merely experimenting with document search in Google Search or if it’s a serious candidate for a wider rollout. We also don’t know if the feature will be limited to the web interface for Google Search or if it’s something Google will also implement on its mobile app.

