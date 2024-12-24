Santa Clause is coming to town and you can now track him on Google

Google

TL;DR Google’s annual Santa Tracker is now live.

The website shows a live map of Santa’s journey from the North Pole to your hometown.

You can also indulge in a bit of Christmas fun by playing games on Google’s Santa Tracker.

Merry Christmas, dear Android Authority readers. The big holiday is finally upon us, and in true tradition, so is Google’s Santa Tracker. Every year, Google tracks Santa’s journey from the North Pole as he travels the world distributing gifts.

The Santa Tracker website shows a live map of Santa traveling through different timezones, the number of gifts delievered, and a countdown for when he will arrive in the viewer’s city on the map.

Google started this beloved Christmas tradition in 2004, marking this as the twentieth year of the Santa Tracker. As Santa makes his way through different cities across the world, viewers can see images of the places he visits taken by Google’s Local Guides. You’ll also see Santa making his pitstops and dropping gifts down chimneys as he reaches a new city.

For some added cheer, the website features Christmas-themed games and quizes, including one that lets you spruce up Santa for a selfie, that users can play as they track Santa’s movements. It’s all a bit of Christmas fun.

