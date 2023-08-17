Google creates 'Transparency Center' hub for its product policies

Google

TL;DR Google has launched a new hub for all of its product policies.

The “Transparency Center” is meant to grant greater visibility of these policies to the public.

The website also provides tools to remove harmful content.

If you ever wanted to find a specific Google product policy, like for YouTube Premium or Chrome, it was a bit of a headache due to all the products the company owns. But Google has now made it much easier by centralizing everything into a single hub that the tech giant calls “Transparency Center.”

Today, Google has launched a new page on its website where all of its product policies will live going forward. This includes everything from Fitbit to Google Podcasts and everything in between.

The Transparency Center aims to grant greater visibility of Google’s product policies to the public. According to VP of Trust and Safety David Graff: The Transparency Center collects existing resources and policies, and was designed with you in mind, providing easy access to information on our policies, how we create and enforce them. The site lists every product under Google’s umbrella and presents the information in an easily digestible way. As a result accessing resources like development policies, transparency reports, and service policies is far simpler than before.

In addition to product policies, you’ll also be able to find information on Google’s AI policies and principles. Given how heavily Google is diving into AI, it’s good to see the company is also trying to be more transparent in this area.

And it appears that the firm has given the hub a dedicated page for reports and appeals. The announcement states that the page will “help you find ways to report harmful content and make appeals across several of our services.”

While all of this information was readily available, the new Transparency Center hub seems to be a good step toward making these resources more accessible to consumers.

