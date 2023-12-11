Google Podcasts now has a definite shutdown date

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Podcasts will finally shut down in April 2024.

Those who use the app have till July 2024 to migrate their subscriptions to YouTube Music or another podcast app.

Google announced in September that it’s shutting down Google Podcasts for good. The company has now put a definite date on when the service will finally head to the crowded Google graveyard of products. In a new support document, Google has announced that people will be able to use Google Podcasts through March 2024 (h/t ArsTechnica). That means the service will cease to exist come April next year.

Google also says users who wish to retain their Google Podcasts subscriptions have till July 2024 to transfer their subscriptions to YouTube Music. Users can also move their subscriptions to another podcast app by downloading their data and importing it to an app that supports OPML uploads.

Google Podcasts was launched in 2016. It succeeded Google Listen and Google Play Music Podcasts, both of which were discontinued in 2012 and 2020, respectively. This year, Google rolled out podcast support in YouTube Music for US users. The YouTube Music app has a dedicated section for podcasts, where you can swap between audio and video versions and listen to podcasts offline and in the background.

Comments