Google gives users a way move their podcasts before Google Podcasts ends

TL;DR Google has now provided a date for when Google Podcasts will end — April 2024.

Google is also launching a tool to help users migrate their podcasts to YouTube Music or other podcast apps.

Users will be able to migrate or export their subscriptions until July 2024.

Back in September, Google announced it would be discontinuing its Google Podcasts app and replacing it with YouTube Music in 2024. The company also said it would release a tool to help users migrate their podcasts to YouTube Music or another platform of their choosing. Google didn’t initially provide a date for the release of this tool or the discontinuation of the app, but it has revealed that information today.

In a blog post, the firm announced that users in the US will be able to continue using Google Podcasts up to March 2024, with the app being officially discontinued as soon as April. However, listeners will have the opportunity to migrate or export their podcast subscriptions through July 2024.

If you’re someone who wants to migrate your subscriptions to YouTube Music or some other app, there will be a tool you can use to simplify the process coming in the next few weeks. That tool will also allow you to export those subscriptions in the form of an OPML file. Google also offers step-by-step instructions for how to use its tool when it becomes available.

In addition, the organization states that if a podcast isn’t available on YouTube, “listeners will be able to add shows directly to their YouTube Music library via the podcast’s RSS feed.”

When this announcement was initially made, podcast support on the YouTube Music app was only available in the US, Canada, and Latin America. But the company said it planned to make podcasts on YouTube Music globally available by the end of 2023.

