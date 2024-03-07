Google Play Store may let you download more than one app at a time

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google appears to be working on adding parallel downloads for the Google Play Store.

The number of simultaneous downloads is restricted to two, but can be expanded to five by through a flag.

Parallel downloads appear not to work with app updates.

When you download more than one app from the Google Play Store, you have to wait for one app to finish before the next one starts the download process. But that could change in the future with the implementation of parallel downloads.

As discovered by TheSpAndroid, Google appears to be working on allowing users to download multiple apps at once in the Google Play Store. This isn’t the first time the tech giant has toyed around with this functionality, but it looks like Google is experimenting with the idea again in version 40.0.13.

According to the outlet, you’ll need to enable a few flags to activate the feature. However, parallel downloads appear to have a couple of limitations.

First, it looks like parallel downloads won’t work if you’re updating apps. Updating will continue to download apps one by one as it currently does. Second, Google is limiting simultaneous downloads to two apps at a time. However, the publication says it was able to expand this number to five apps at once by enabling another flag.

Although this functionality is hiding in a version of the Google Play Store, this is not a guarantee that the feature will become public. It’s possible it could disappear once again after Google is done testing.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments