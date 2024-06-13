No more extra taps: Google Play Store will soon open installed apps automatically (APK teardown)

When you download an app from the Google Play Store , it will give you the option to uninstall the app, open it, or stay in the marketplace and continue browsing. But it looks like users will soon be able to have the app launch immediately after it’s installed.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

In version 41.4.19 of the Play Store, we discovered that Google is working on a new feature called App Auto Open. True to its name, the feature automatically opens apps once they are installed.

Users will get a notification when the feature activates that will appear as a banner across the top of the screen. The flags say this notification will last for a duration of five seconds. This notification will ring or vibrate depending on your device settings, but you’ll have the option to silence it as well.

App Auto Open appears to be an optional feature that you’ll be able to toggle off or on. However, it will be toggled on by default.

At the moment, the feature isn’t live just yet. We also were unable to get the feature working with flags. But if you forget to open apps after downloading them, this could prove to be a handy feature.