Game achievements are getting prime real estate on the Play Store (APK teardown)

TL;DR The Google Play Store will soon show gaming achievements on game listings.

Google Play Games — which is a separate app — has achievements, but soon, you’ll be able to see them right from the game’s main page on the Play Store, assuming you have a Play Games profile.

Through an APK teardown, we can see what these achievements will look like.

Back in October, a Google Play system update landed, including a new Play Store alert that would encourage users to create a Google Play Games profile. Having a profile allows you to sign in to supported Android games automatically, save your progress, and earn achievements, but the fact that this alert would come from the Play Store, not the Play Games app, was certainly interesting. Now, thanks to an APK teardown, we’ve got a first look at what gaming achievements will look like through your Play Games profile on the Play Store.

Today, when you search for a game on the Play Store, you don’t see anything about achievements. In the future, though, there will be a section for achievements very prominently on a game’s Play Store page. If you have a Play Games profile — which the Play Store has been encouraging you to create since October — you’ll even see some of the achievements you’ve earned for that title.

Check out how this will look:

As you can see, the achievements appear right under the buttons to install/play/uninstall a title, which is prime real estate. You can scroll through available achievements and see how far you’ve come along on them. You can also see how rare it is to earn a particular achievement.

Really, this just saves you from needing to go to the Play Games app to see this information. But hey, that’s a nice perk for folks out there who don’t use/like the Play Games app for whatever reason.

