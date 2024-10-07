Google could soon help you rediscover new features in its apps and services (APK Teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Play Services is getting a new section to help users discover new features in Android and Google apps.

The upcoming ‘What’s new’ section will appear within the Google option in the device settings.

It will redirect users to a feature drop page highlighting some of the most noteworthy additions.

Google regularly introduces new features in its apps and services to help you make the most of your Android phone. However, keeping up with all the latest developments isn’t easy unless one’s an aficionado, so it’s not uncommon for the average user to be completely unaware of a feature’s existence. To avoid this, Google is introducing a new section to the Google Play Services page that will highlight some of the most noteworthy new features to make it to Android and the company’s expansive suite of apps.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

The upcoming ‘What’s new’ section will help you discover new features Google rolls out to Android and its suite of apps each month. To access it, you’ll have to navigate to the Google option in the device settings and click on the new announcement card.

As you can see in the attached screenshots, the ‘What’s new’ card will appear underneath the Recommended and All Services buttons on the page. It will redirect you to the existing ‘feature drop’ page within Google Play Services, which showcases some of the noteworthy features introduced each month.

Google Play Services already notifies users when the page is updated with the latest features. But if a user accidentally dismisses the notification, there’s currently no way to navigate to the feature drop page. The upcoming ‘What’s new’ section will act as a shortcut to the page, allowing users to access it in case they miss the notification.

We spotted the ‘What’s new’ section in version 24.40.33 of Google Play Services, but it’s not live for users. Google will likely roll it out with a future update. We’ll update this post as soon as it’s available widely.

