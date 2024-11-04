Google Play Services is telling some Pixel owners their device is 'not supported'

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Something appears to have gone wrong with Google Play Services.

Pixel owners report that Play Services is saying that their device is not supported.

The issue may be connected to the beta release.

If you’re having an issue with Google Play Services on your Pixel phone, you’re not alone. Owners are reporting that Play Services has recently started telling them their device is not supported.

Pixel owners are flocking to Reddit to report an issue with Play Services. It’s unclear what the issue is exactly, but it’s leading to Google Play not recognizing some owners’ phones.

As you may know, Google Play Services is a software layer between Android and your applications. It allows Google to add new features to Android without the need for an OS update. To do this, all Google needs to do is add a new API to the Play Services library and update the app to support it. While this is usually pretty handy, it can be a nuisance if something goes wrong with Play Services.

For example, Gmail relies on Play Services and the app won’t run without it. So if Play Services thinks your device isn’t supported, then you won’t be able to use Gmail.

According to the reports, it’s possible that the error is connected to the Google Play Services beta. If you are in the beta, you can opt out of it through the Play Store listing. From there you just need restart your phone and go back to the listing to install the latest stable version of Play Services. However, one of the commenters claims they are experiencing the issue on their Pixel 7, and they are not on the beta.

We have reached out to Google for comment on the situation. This article will be updated when new information is available.

