Google is piloting a new program to protect against financial fraud apps

Android is much loved for being an open platform. Users can install apps from sources outside the Google Play Store , but that coin has two sides. The freedom to install any app you like is weighed down by the fact that regular users often fall victim to fraud after downloading shady apps from the internet. The problem is undoubtedly present, so Google is now testing a new program that helps protect users against financial fraud apps.

Through Google Play Protect, Google is piloting enhanced fraud protection on Android devices that ship with Google Play Services . This program is being launched in Singapore in the coming weeks, and we presume a broader rollout will happen based on the pilot’s success.

Under this pilot, Google Play Protect will analyze and automatically block the installation of apps that use sensitive permissions frequently associated with financial fraud, especially if that app has been sideloaded. This enhancement will look for these four runtime permissions:

RECEIVE_SMS

READ_SMS

BIND_Notifications

Accessibility

The rationale behind looking for these permissions is that fraudsters frequently abuse them to intercept one-time passwords, either by reading it through the SMS or by spying on-screen content and reading it through a notification.