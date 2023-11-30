Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
These are the best Google Play apps and games of 2023
- Google has announced the best Play Store apps and games of 2023.
- The best overall app was Imprint: Learn Visually, while Honkai: Star Rail was named the best game.
Google dishes out awards each year for the best Google Play apps and games, and 2023 is no different. The company has just posted this year’s edition of the best apps and games, and there are loads of picks here.
Starting with the best overall app, this pick went to Imprint: Learn Visually. Meanwhile, the best overall game award went to Honkai: Star Rail.
Google also dished out awards for the best multi-device app and game, going to Spotify and Outerplane: Strategy Anime, respectively. Meanwhile, the User’s Choice app and game awards went to ChatGPT and Monopoly Go, respectively.
There were plenty more categories worth knowing, as seen below.
The best Google Play apps of 2023
- Best For Fun: Bumble for Friends
- Best for Personal Growth: Voidpet Garden: Mental Health
- Best Everyday Essential: Artifact: Feed your Curiosity
- Best Hidden Gem: Aware: Mindfulness & Wellbeing
- Best with AI: Character AI: AI-Powered Chat
- Best for Families: Paw Patrol Academy
- Best App for Good: AWorld in support of ActNow
- Best for Watches: WhatsApp Messenger
- Best for Tablets: Concepts: Sketch, Note, Draw
- Best for Chromebooks: FlipaClip: Create 2D Animation
- Best for Google TV: Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies
- Best for Cars: Amazon Prime Video
The best Google Play games of 2023
- Best Multiplayer: Farlight 84
- Best Pick Up and Play: Monopoly Go
- Best Indies: Vampire Survivors
- Best Story: Honkai: Star Rail
- Best Ongoing: Stumble Guys
- Best Games for Good: Pokemon Sleep
- Best on Play Pass: Magic Rampage
- Best for Tablets: Honkai: Star Rail
- Best for Chromebooks: Minecraft
- Best for Google Play Games on PC: Arknights
Google also shared honorable mentions for each category in the lists above, and you can check those out via the full webpage.
