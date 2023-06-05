PSA: Your Pixel Watch can turn itself off due to excessive heat

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR The Google Pixel Watch is able to turn itself off due to excess heating.

A Redditor discovered the safety measure after leaving the watch in a car all day.

Google Pixel phones are able to turn off in the event of excessively high device temperatures, and it turns out that this same feature applies to the Pixel Watch.

Redditor jab_storm82 (h/t: 9to5Google) discovered this safety measure after leaving their Pixel Watch in a car all day, as the watch turned itself off and presented a notification upon booting up again. Check out a screenshot of the watch alert below.

We can also confirm seeing the Pixel Watch turning itself off due to heating issues. More specifically, colleague Rita El-Khoury noted that the watch overheated while using a generic charger.

For what it’s worth, Google’s own support page dishes out guidelines for Pixel Watch temperatures.

“Your Google Pixel Watch is designed to work best in ambient temperatures between 0°C and 35°C (32°F and 95°F) and should be stored between ambient temperatures of -20°C and 45°C (-4°F and 113°F),” the company explained.

Google also urged users not to subject the wearable to temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius (specifically pointing to places such as a car dashboard or heating vent), as this could damage the battery, cause overheating, or represent a fire risk.

Either way, we’re glad to see this safety measure here but we hope summer doesn’t result in a flood of overheating Pixel Watches. After all, the last thing Google needs is another device that heats up in a big way under load.

