This Google Pixel Watch deal slashes the price to just $279.99

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The best time to find a good offer on a product is often right before the release of its successor. This Google Pixel Watch deal is the perfect example of this. With the Pixel Watch 2 hitting the shelves on Wednesday, the original Pixel Watch is now on sale for an all-time low price of just $279.99. Google Pixel Watch for $279.99 ($80 off)

The incredible price is available on all four colorways of the impressive Google smartwatch. The same markdown is also available on the LTE variant of the device, reducing the price to $319.99 ($80 off).

As Google’s first flagship smartwatch, the Pixel Watch blends the best of Wear OS and Fitbit features. The design of the wearable offers a sleek, minimalist design with a domed face and reflective finish. It runs on a Samsung Exynos chip and is further boosted by a Cortex M33 co-processor and 2GB of RAM, which assists in the smooth running of standard Google services like Google Maps, Gmail, and Google Assistant. It also supports NFC payments via Google Wallet and offers smart home control through the Google Home app. The first iteration of any hardware line like this naturally leaves room for improvement, but at this price, the Pixel Watch is well worth consideration.

The Pixel Watch deal is on Amazon, so how long it will last is anyone’s guess. You can check it out for yourself vai the widget above.

Comments