Grab a Google Pixel Watch 4 at a record-low price while you can!

If you’re looking for a good smartwatch, you really can’t go wrong with the Google Pixel Watch 4. It’s compatible with all Android phones, was only released this October, and you can currently save $50.01 on it. This brings the price down to a record low of $299.98. Buy the Google Pixel Watch 4 for just $299.98 ($50.01 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, and the discount applies to all color versions. We’re specifically referring to the 41mm, Wi-Fi model, but all other iterations are also $50 off.

Google Pixel Watch 4 (41mm, Wi-Fi) The best Pixel Watch to date. The Google Pixel Watch 4 series is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, and Wi-Fi and LTE variants of each size. The Actua 360 Display is a domes AMOLED panel with 3,000 nits of brightness, and a large viewing area with greatly reduced bezels over previous models. Multiple-day battery life and quick charging power a wide array of health and fitness sensors to keep you informed on the go.

Unless you have an iPhone, the best smartwatch options come from Samsung or Google. Of course, which one you pick will depend on preference (and whether you use a Samsung phone), but I happen to prefer the Google Pixel Watch 4 for its simplicity and more streamlined aesthetics.

Also, while the Google Pixel Watch 4 has some Pixel-specific features, they aren’t nearly as many, or as significant, as Samsung’s. The Pixel Watch 4 and most of its features will work regardless of which Android phone you use. Not to mention, it is a fantastic smartwatch in pretty much all departments.

We were specifically fond of its more streamlined and minimalist design. It looks very clean and simple. And while it looks pretty refined, it isn’t exactly delicate. The accessory provides IP68 protection and a 5ATM rating, allowing you to submerge it to a depth of 50 meters.

The Actua 360 round display is a pleasure to use. The AMOLED panel offers deep blacks and gorgeous, vibrant colors. It can also reach a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, so you’ll be able to comfortably use it even in direct sunlight.

Battery life will average at about 30 hours, so it will easily take you through a full day of use, and then some. Of course, you will also get all the other features you already know and love. It provides direct access to Gemini, a wide range of Android apps, health features, and more.

Want in on these savings? Again, this is a record-low price we’ve only seen once before, during Black Friday. We doubt the price will get any better soon, so make up your mind soon!

