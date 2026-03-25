Big Spring Deal brings the Google Pixel Watch 4 to record-low price

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Have you been thinking about getting a Google Pixel Watch 4? There has never been a better time to get one, as it is now at a record-low price of $289.99. It has never been this affordable before! Buy the Google Pixel Watch 4 for just $289.99 ($60 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount applies to all color versions available directly from Amazon. As of this writing, the only version unavailable is the one with an Obsidian Band and a Matte Black Case. Also, this is the 41mm, Wi-Fi version.

Google Pixel Watch 4 (41mm, Wi-Fi) Google Pixel Watch 4 (41mm, Wi-Fi) The best Pixel Watch to date. The Google Pixel Watch 4 series is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, and Wi-Fi and LTE variants of each size. The Actua 360 Display is a domes AMOLED panel with 3,000 nits of brightness, and a large viewing area with greatly reduced bezels over previous models. Multiple-day battery life and quick charging power a wide array of health and fitness sensors to keep you informed on the go. See price at Amazon Save $60.00 Big Spring Deal!

If you own an Android phone, your best smartwatch options come from Google or Samsung. Both offer great options, but right now there’s a great sale on the Google Pixel Watch 4, which is likely the best option if you prefer simplicity and more streamlined aesthetics.

It looks very refined, while also offering solid construction. It features an IP68 rating and 5ATM water resistance, which means you can submerge it to a depth of 50 meters.

The perfectly circular display adds to the great looks, but it is also an outstanding screen. You’ll enjoy an Actua 360 screen with an AMOLED panel for deep blacks and vibrant colors. It also features an impressive 3,000 nits of brightness, so you can comfortably watch it even in direct sunlight.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Battery life isn’t exactly impressive, but it is not bad either, averaging at about 30 hours per full charge. Of course, you will get support for everything you can expect from a latest-gen Wear OS watch. This includes Gemini access, Android apps, health tracking, mobile payments, and more.

Again, this is a record-low Big Spring Deal. While these deals are scheduled to end on March 31st, we’re not sure how the stock is looking. After all, the black model is out of stock. You might want to get yours sooner rather than later.

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