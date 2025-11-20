Deal: Score the Google Pixel Watch 4 at a $100 Black Friday discount

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The holidays are looming large, but you might already have some thoughts on how you’re going to hit your new fitness routine once January rolls around. The Google Pixel Watch 4 could be just the motivation you need, with a sharp focus on both functionality and design improvements this year.

On sale for Black Friday, the LTE model of the smartwatch comes with a $100 discount, bringing the price down to $349.99 from $449.99. This kind of deal doesn’t come around often, especially for a device as capable as this. If you don’t need that level of connectivity, following the link below will also reveal a $50 price drop on the Wi-Fi model of the wearable. Google Pixel Watch 4 for $349.99 (22% off)

Standout features of the Pixel Watch 4 include its advanced AMOLED display, now brighter than ever, and its sturdy Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chipset for swift performance. The battery life offers impressive stamina, lasting about 30 hours with options to stretch further using Battery Saver mode.

What will come as a novelty to many is that the Pixel Watch 4 is configured with emergency satellite SOS connectivity through LTE and a design that lets users swap out the battery or display themselves. With improved health tracking, skin temperature monitoring, and dual-frequency GPS, it’s perfect for tracking your daily activities and fitness goals, supported by AI-driven coaching that tailors advice to your habits.

