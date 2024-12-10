Seeing unexpected fees after Pixel Watch 3 promo? You're not alone.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Some Google Fi subscribers are reporting extra charges after taking advantage of a Pixel Watch 3 LTE promotion.

The promo offered $350 in bill credits over 24 months, while those who decided to buy the watch outright would get a $150 discount too.

Google Fi offered an enticing Pixel Watch 3 LTE promotion last month, allowing you to get the watch practically for free. Unfortunately, it sounds like some subscribers are seeing unexpected charges on their accounts.

Several users on the Google Fi subreddit have reported seeing extra charges on their accounts after taking advantage of the Pixel Watch 3 deal. This promotion allows you to buy the watch outright for $150 off and then get $350 back in bill credits over 24 months. Users could also opt for device financing and effectively get the device for free (excluding tax at checkout) as they’d get $350 in bill credits over the 24-month payment period.

“I had ordered two Pixel Watch 3s last month as part of the promo. I have two lines and chose the finance option each time for the watch. I made sure each time before that the watch promo wouldn’t add an increased charge to my monthly bill. The watches were both activated,” explained Redditor stephenstirling, adding that they were then surprised to see a $27.08 device payment fee on their bill.

What could be the issue with this Pixel Watch 3 promo? A few other users also confirmed that they’re also seeing extra charges despite taking advantage of the promotion. Oddly enough, Google Fi’s customer support has apparently told several users that they need to remain active on the carrier for 120 days to qualify for the discount. But the deal’s terms note that this 120-day wait only applies to the $150 discount if you bought the watch outright, and users have an issue with the monthly fees/bill credits.

Redditor AlgaeMysterious9979 also chimed in with some troubleshooting advice for affected users, asking them to visit fi.google.com/account: Make sure you can see your watch listed under “Devices” and that it is marked as “Active.” If not, it means you either activated your watch using the wrong account, or it is not connected to your Fi account for some reason. The Redditor noted that subscribers should’ve received an email after activating their Pixel Watch 3. This email confirms $12.50 in bill credits for the next 24 months. For what it’s worth, one user in the thread noted that they followed an official email to activate the promotion but that this resulted in the deal being activated on “some free Fi account not tied to mine.”

We’ve asked Google representatives for a statement on the matter and will update the article accordingly. We hope affected users are able to get these extra charges sorted out.

