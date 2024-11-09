Here's the best deal we've seen on the Google Pixel Watch 3

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

We’ve given the Google Pixel Watch 3 the crown as the best smartwatch for Android users. And given the nature of this website, we can assume most of you are Android users! It’s a fantastic wearable, but its starting $349.99 price point isn’t the friendliest. Today, we’re taking a look at the best discount we’ve seen on the Pixel Watch 3. It’s going for $279.99, which is $70 under the retail price. Buy the Google Pixel Watch 3 for just $279.99

This is an early Black Friday deal available directly from Google, but the sale is also available from Amazon and Best Buy. We’re linking to the Amazon page for convenience, as we know how popular the online retailer is. The discounted price is available regardless of your color choice. Additionally, we’re specifically covering the most affordable option, which is the Wi-Fi, 41mm model. That said, you can also save on the LTE model, as well as the 45mm versions.

Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) Two sizes, better than ever. The Google Pixel Watch 3 comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes, and each size comes in Wi-Fi or LTE options. They all come with improved activity and fitness tracking, thinner bezels, and Wear OS 5. See price at Amazon Save $70.00 Early Black Friday!

While the Google Pixel Watch 3 is a bit on the pricier side, it is definitely worth it. We gave the Google Pixel Watch 3 a very favorable review. There’s very little to complain about; it checks all the boxes by our standards.

This wearable has good performance, featuring a Qualcomm SW5100 chip and 2GB of RAM. While this may not sound like much, smartwatches don’t need much to operate smoothly. You’ll encounter no slow-downs. The UI is also very clean and featureful, as the Pixel Watch 3 comes with Wear OS 5.

Overall, the Google Pixel Watch 3 has improved by leaps and bounds over its predecessors. It comes with an aesthetically pleasing design that is also comfortable. Additionally, people with different wrist sizes can pick between two available sizes: 41mm and 45mm. The heart-rate monitor is very accurate, you get improved capabilities for athletes, and Pixel phone users will get a few extra features. There’s UWB support, Find My Device capabilities, and more. And what’s best is that these added perks don’t really push people with non-Pixel devices away, making these great smartwatches for any Android device.

If you care about battery life, you’ll be glad to know our tests can confirm Google’s 36-hour claim holds true. In fact, we managed to keep it alive for 2-3 days without a charge. Battery life is outstanding.

Again, this is a record-low price. Additionally, Google mentions this offer will end in four days. If you’ve been looking to get a premium Wear OS watch, this is your chance to get one of the best ones at a nice discount. If you don’t act quickly, you might have to wait until actual Black Friday to see these prices again.

