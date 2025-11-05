Why upgrade? Here's an amazing deal on the Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm)

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Sure, the Google Pixel Watch 4 is fantastic, but it is also pricey, and since it was released only about a month ago, there are no sales on it yet. Instead, you can pay half the price for the 45mm Google Pixel Watch 3, as it’s currently at a record-low price. Buy the 45mm Google Pixel Watch 3 for just $199.99 ($100 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” The discount applies to all color versions as long as they are available from Amazon.

The Google Pixel Watch 3 honestly doesn’t fall far behind the Pixel Watch 4. Specs are nearly identical, honestly. The main dimensions are the same, and design changes are minimal. Health features and other capabilities are unchanged, too.

This model gets a really nice 45mm display with the same 456 x 456 resolution. The LTPO AMOLED panel still offers a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits, which is more than good enough for most users.

The newer model came with Wear OS 6, but the Google Pixel 3 already got upgraded to the newer software version, so there is no difference there. And while the Pixel Watch 4’s Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 is technically better, the Qualcomm SW5100 is still great, and you would have a hard time telling a difference in performance.

We suppose there is a slight difference in battery, too. The Pixel Watch 3’s 420mAh cell is 35mAh smaller, but it still offers all-day battery life, just like its bigger brother. It does charge slower, though. The Pixel Watch 4 can get from zero to 50% in 15 minutes. The same would take the Pixel Watch 3 about 28 minutes. Is that really a deal-breaker, though? I mostly charge overnight, so I would honestly not even notice the difference.

All things considered, the Pixel Watch 4’s improvements aren’t enough to justify paying twice the price, especially when the features are the same. The Pixel Watch 3 appears to be a great deal right now. Again, keep in mind that this is a record-low price, and those don’t tend to last long. Get yours before this deal goes away!

