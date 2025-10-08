Google Pixel Tablet plunges to new low price at $190 off

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Amazon Prime Day may be winding down, but the Google Pixel Tablet is currently available at a hard-to-resist price. You can pick it up the 256GB model for just $309, instead of the usual $499. That’s an amazing 38% off the retail price, and the best deal we’ve ever tracked on it. Google Pixel Tablet for $309 (38% off)

If you haven’t yet heard much about this Android tablet, here’s a quick rundown. This sleek device offers an 11-inch LCD screen with a vivid 2560×1600 resolution. It’s got a brightness of 500 nits and supports a USI stylus for precise input. Operating under Google’s own Tensor G2 chip, combined with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it provides a smooth and efficient experience for most daily tasks.

Google Pixel Tablet (256GB) Google Pixel Tablet (256GB) The portability of a tablet and the smarts of a Nest Hub. The Pixel Tablet is a 10.95-inch slate with Tensor G2-powered features that doubles up as a Nest Hub smart display/speaker when placed in the Charging Speaker Dock. Update 2024: Now available without the stand. See price at Amazon Save $190.00 Prime Deal

One of its perks is the battery life — roughly 12 hours of video streaming on a charge. If you pair it with the Charging Speaker Dock, you’ll effectively turn it into a smart display while charging.

To grab this deal, you’ll need a Prime membership. If you’re not already subscribed, you can take advantage of the 30-day free trial and enjoy the shopping spree.

Follow