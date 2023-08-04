The Google Pixel tablet gets its first price drop

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The Google Pixel Tablet only hit the market in June, but Amazon just dropped the first deal on the impressive Android tablet. You can pick it up today for only $439, which is over 10% off the retail price. Google Pixel Tablet for $439 ($60 off)

We saw some pre-order offers on the new Google tablet earlier in the summer, but this is the first time since launch that we’ve seen a straight price drop on the device. The timing is a nice surprise and also rather handy if you’re heading back to school and want to be the envy of your peers. All three colorways are available in the deal.

The Pixel Tablet likes to think of itself as both a tablet and a smart display. It is powered by Google’s custom Tensor G2 silicon and features a 10.95-inch LCD display, front and rear 8MP cameras, and a 7,020mAh battery. The included Charging Speaker Dock transforms it into a smart display in the image of the Google Nest Hub and offers room-filling audio with better clarity than your average Android tablet. As a tablet, you won’t be surprised to hear that it offers the full Pixel experience on a larger screen, with Google’s array of apps, Pixel-only features, and Material You look. It doesn’t compete in terms of power with the flagship tablets with double the price tag, but it wasn’t designed to. At this price, you won’t be disappointed.

We can’t say how long this Google Pixel Tablet deal will last, so check it out while you can via the widget above.

