Deal alert: First 25% price drop on the Google Pixel Tablet

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The Google Pixel Tablet has had the odd deal here and there since its launch last year but has mostly stayed stubbornly around retail price. That’s understandable, given it was already on the affordable side compared to the competition. But you now have the chance to score a 25% discount on the Android tablet, with it reduced to only $449 on Amazon. Google Pixel Tablet (256GB) for $449 ($150 off)

The deal is on the larger 256GB storage variant of the Pixel tablet. Both the Hazel and Porcelain colorways are available at the markdown price, so you can decide which one best fits your aesthetic.

Google Pixel Tablet (256GB) The portability of a tablet and the smarts of a Nest Hub. The Pixel Tablet is a 10.95-inch slate with Tensor G2-powered features that doubles up as a Nest Hub smart display/speaker when placed in the Charging Speaker Dock.

The Google Pixel Tablet marks a significant return to the Android tablet scene for Google, offering a mix of portability and smart home functionality. The device is powered by the custom Tensor G2 processor and boasts a 10.95-inch LCD display. Both front and rear cameras are 8MP, suitable for basic photography and video calls. The ample 7,020mAh battery is more than sufficient for daily use, and the tablet comes with a Charging Speaker Dock, transforming it into a smart display akin to the Nest Hub. We had a lot of positive things to say about it in our Pixel Tablet review.

