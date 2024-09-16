A ton of you are seeing delayed notifications on your Pixel phone

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

My Google Pixel phone has suffered from delayed notifications for ages now, as unlocking my idle device results in old Gmail and WhatsApp alerts popping up. And a quick Google search suggested that I wasn’t alone.

But is this a problem for readers, too? Well, we posed this question on our website, Twitter page, and YouTube account, and it sounds like plenty of people are affected by this issue.

A massive 79% of polled readers on the website said they suffered from delayed notifications on their Pixels. We’re guessing our article certainly attracted people who had this issue in the first place, but it still suggests that this is a very widespread problem.

Android Authority reader Webo seemed to represent plenty of respondents: I’ve had this issue since I got my Pixel 6 Pro almost 3 years ago. Very annoying. I tried every possible solution and the only thing that worked was by disabling Android Doze with an ADB command, but you have to do this every time you reboot your phone. Fellow reader Arthur also mentioned that they had delayed alerts on their Pixel 6 and 7 Pro but no such problems with the LG V60. This suggests that we’re looking at a Pixel-specific problem rather than a general Android issue.

Our Twitter poll shows that 44.8% of respondents have delayed notifications on their Pixels, while 39% of respondents on our YouTube page said they had delayed alerts on their Pixel phones. Those are still significant figures. What’s particularly interesting is that many YouTube followers found that Gmail notifications were delayed on their Pixel phones.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments