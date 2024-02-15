It looks like Google covertly used a Galaxy Z Fold 2 to fine-tune the Pixel Fold software

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

TL;DR Google apparently tested its foldable phone software on a Galaxy Z Fold 2 before launching the Pixel Fold.

The prototype device named “Jumbojack” is apparently up for sale online.

Images show it’s running an early version of Android 12L.

Back when Android 12.1 wasn’t a thing, and the Pixel Fold wasn’t a thing, there were reports of a foldable Google device codenamed “Jumbojack.” References to the in-folding phone were found directly in the Android 12.1 code. The device was reportedly meant for internal use only and was being used as a tester. Now, someone has apparently put Jumbojack on sale, and it’s actually a modified Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Frequent Android Authority contributor and industry insider Mishaal Rahman posted images of Jumbojack on X (formerly Twitter). While he didn’t reveal the source of those images or a link for where the said tester device has been put up on sale, it’s pretty apparent that the phone is the Z Fold 2. Notice the placement of the camera cutout, the hinge, and the phone’s color visible on the edges, and it quite obviously looks like Samsung’s 2020 foldable.

The device seems to be running stock Android 12L with Google apps like Recorder and Safety on board. The settings menu of the phone also shows the codename Jumbojack.

It seems Google used the device to fine-tune the Pixel Fold software experience before testing out its own foldable prototype. Noticeably, the test phone appears to be simulating larger bezels than the Galaxy Z Fold 2 offers — another possible modification to emulate the Pixel Fold design which features thicker bezels on the inner screen and more rounded corners.

