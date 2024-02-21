Leaked renders of the Pixel Fold 2 look a lot like that leaked prototype

TL;DR Google Pixel Fold 2 renders have leaked through a trusted source.

The renders look a lot like the prototype we leaked a few weeks ago.

The camera module and screen ratio changes appear to be the biggest this time around.

Earlier this month, we shared an exclusive image of what appeared to be an early engineering sample of the Google Pixel Fold 2. Now, we have some leaked renders of the unannounced smartphone, and they seem to line up with our earlier leak.

Thanks to trusted leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka @OnLeaks) and partner SmartPrix, we can see that these renders match up nearly exactly with the leaked engineering sample. The camera module on the back looks incredibly similar, and the change in display aspect ratio appears present, too.

Check out the renders for yourself below.

Google Pixel Fold 2 leaked renders

Let’s start with the camera module. This is the most dramatic change not only from the original Pixel Fold but also from the entire modern Pixel lineup. Gone is the trademark camera bar design of every Pixel phone since the Pixel 6. In its place, we have a squircle module with two oblong ovals housing what appears to be three camera lenses. There are also two other sensors here, but what they are, we can only guess. Flanking these two ovals are an LED flash and a microphone hole.

Although we can only speculate for now, we assume the three lenses here will be a primary, ultrawide, and periscope telephoto.

Now, on to the body changes. The overall dimensions of the device are very different from the original Pixel Fold at 155.2 x 77.1 x 10.54mm. If these are accurate, the Pixel Fold 2 will be taller and thinner than the original. These changes are the result of what appears to be a significant alteration in the aspect ratio of the cover display. Gone is the “short and stout” screen of the Pixel Fold, with a more traditional smartphone aspect ratio in its place.

The final big change appears to be on the inner display. When unfolded, the bezels surrounding the screen are much smaller. This necessitated removing the cameras and sensors kept there and moving them to under the screen. This will make selfie images from the inner display camera worse, no doubt, but it will likely preserve the immersive screen experience of the original Pixel Fold.

We don’t expect Google to launch this phone until at least May, although it might be even later than that, based on the leaks we’ve seen so far. Be sure to check out our video at the top of this article to learn all about what we expect from the Google Pixel Fold 2!

Comments