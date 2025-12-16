Google proves it hasn't forgotten the original Pixel Buds Pro with new update

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out firmware version 5.11 to the original Pixel Buds Pro.

The update includes bug fixes, as well as performance and security improvements, with no specific details shared.

It’s the first publicly acknowledged update since Google last detailed changes in October 2023.

Google hasn’t yet forgotten about your previous-gen earbuds and has just rolled out a new firmware update for the original Pixel Buds Pro. From what we can tell, this marks the first publicly acknowledged update for the earbuds in quite some time.

According to a post on the Pixel Buds Pro Help Forum, firmware version 5.11 is now becoming available. Google says the update focuses on bug fixes, performance improvements, and security updates, but doesn’t share any specific details beyond that.

That lack of detail isn’t entirely surprising. The last time Google clearly outlined what was changing in a Pixel Buds Pro update was in October 2023, when it introduced features such as Conversation Detection and hearing wellness tools. Since then, updates have been largely silent, making this latest rollout notable mainly for confirming the earbuds are still being actively maintained.

As usual, the update should install automatically if you have these types of updates enabled and your Pixel Buds Pro are connected to an Android device running Android 6.0 or later. You can also manually check for it in the Pixel Buds settings on your phone, or via Google’s web companion app at mypixelbuds.google.com.

Google hasn’t said when the rollout will be fully complete, but there’s no indication that this is a staged deployment. If you don’t see the update yet, it should appear over the coming days. Please let us know in the comments if you receive the update and notice any difference.

