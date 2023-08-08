We've spotted a sensational deal on the best Google earbuds

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Holding pride of place on our list of the best wireless earbuds of 2023, the Google Pixel Buds Pro are the top choice of buds if you’re immersed in the Google ecosystem. And hey, they’re still a fantastic option if you’re not. If they were a bit beyond your budget at $200, you might be more tempted by this deal price of just $139. Google Pixel Buds Pro for $139 ($61 off)

We understand this to be the second-best price ever on the Google earbuds, only briefly becoming a few bucks cheaper for Prime members during last month’s big Amazon sale. This offer requires no such Prime subscription.

Google Pixel Buds Pro Google Pixel Buds Pro The Pixel Buds Pro introduce ANC to the series The Google Pixel Buds Pro are the first in the line to offer active noise canceling. Obviously, they also have tight integration with Android and tons of support for Google Assistant commands, including the popular translation features. See price at Amazon Save $60.99

We had a lot of good things to say about the Pixel Buds Pro in our admiring review. The company’s most sophisticated earbuds to date offer a range of software enhancements and impressive battery longevity. They’ve introduced active noise cancelation (ANC) to the Pixel Buds lineup and incorporated features like a personalized EQ and spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. While they offer exclusive perks for Pixel device owners, they’re competitively priced and cater to all Android enthusiasts. Their design is both sleek and durable, boasting an IPX4 rating for water resistance. When it comes to battery performance, they impress with up to seven hours of playback with ANC activated and an extra 13 hours stored in the charging case.

As with almost all Amazon offers, there’s no indication of whether this Pixel Buds Pro deal will end in five days or five minutes, so don’t miss out. The widget above takes you to it.

Comments