The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 can wirelessly charge much faster than the original

TL;DR The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 case can wirelessly charge at up to 5W.

That’s double the wireless charging speed of the original Pixel Buds Pro.

This change is documented in the Qi certification filing that Google made with the Wireless Power Consortium.

Although the Made by Google event wrapped up yesterday, we’re still learning more details about the new Pixel devices that Google unveiled. For example, we just found out that the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 can wirelessly charge much more quickly than the original Buds Pro.

The new Pixel Buds Pro 2, on paper, seem like they’ll be a contender for the best wireless earbuds you can pair to your Android device. They’re small, lightweight, have great noise cancelation, and supposed long-lasting battery life. According to Google, they can deliver up to eight hours of playback with ANC turned on. Once the earbuds run out of juice, you can plop them back in the case to quickly recharge them. The case can fully recharge the earbuds almost three times over, delivering up to 30 hours of total listening time with ANC enabled.

When the battery in the Pixel Buds Pro 2 case is fully depleted, you can recharge it using any USB-C wired charger or Qi wireless charging stand. Google’s product page doesn’t mention how fast the case can be recharged, but thanks to the Wireless Power Consortium — the standards body responsible for Qi wireless charging — we know that the Pixel Buds Pro 2 case charges wirelessly at a maximum of 5W. That’s double what the case of the original Pixel Buds Pro can handle, at least according to Google’s WPC certification filing for that product.

Without knowing the capacity of the battery in the Pixel Buds Pro 2 case, we can’t estimate exactly how long it’ll take to fully recharge it using a 5W or higher Qi wireless charger. The earbuds won’t be released until late next month, so we won’t even be able to test this ourselves for a couple of weeks. I’m personally curious how long it’ll take to wirelessly recharge the case using the Battery Share feature on the new Google Pixel 9 series. Regardless, the fact that Google not only made the Pixel Buds Pro 2 last longer but also charge faster is great, as it means there’ll be even less downtime without your earbuds.

You can pre-order the Pixel Buds Pro 2 now for $229 in the US, £219 in the UK, and €249 in Europe in Porcelain, Hazel, Wintergreen, or Peony colorways. Click the button below to get started.

