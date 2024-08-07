Ahead of rumored launch, Pixel Buds Pro 2 has already reportedly arrived to at least one retailer

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR A Reddit user says they have received the Pixel Buds Pro 2 at their store, though it is just a display unit.

The earbuds haven’t been announced yet, but it is widely rumored that they will be unveiled on August 13.

The poster’s answers reveal some info about the Pixel Buds Pro 2 and hint at a pre-order period that may last until August 22.

In a move that Google may not appreciate, someone on Reddit claims to have already received the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 in their store. In the candid Reddit post, user nothighandmighty stops short of posting a picture of the display model of the earbuds but does answer some questions posted in the replies.

What makes this new claim so intriguing is that the Pixel Buds Pro 2 hasn’t even been announced yet. In fact, Google hasn’t even officially confirmed that they exist, though they are widely rumored to launch at the upcoming Made by Google 2024 event on August 13. Without actual photographic proof, it’s wise to take this report with a grain of salt but if the Buds really are launching next week, it stands to reason that Google would already be sending units to stores now so the Buds will be ready for display immediately after launch.

The poster appears to confirm this in one of their responses to a question in the Reddit thread, stating, “Box said not to display until 13th and I signed an agreement not to sell stock until 22nd of August.” This might be one of the most revealing points made, as it suggests that there may be a pre-order period of around nine days before the buds go on general sale.

In terms of leaks about the earbuds themselves, the poster explains that they’re constrained by the fact that they only have a display model. This means they can’t test the buds as they’re glued to the display unit, and they don’t have the packaging to reveal any technical information that may be listed on it.

A few details about the Pixel Buds Pro 2’s aesthetic are provided. The poster says that the case looks slimmer and has a speaker grill on the bottom, while the buds are contoured, better-looking, and smaller. It’s safe to assume that these comparisons are being made to the Pixel Buds Pro.

Feel free to check out the Reddit post but just be aware there’s really only so much new here. The good news is this is just more evidence that the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are just around the corner, we just have to wait until next week!

