Last chance to get a free $30 gift card with the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

We thought we would send out a public service announcement before the official release of the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, as these earbuds launch tomorrow, September 26, 2024. While this is exciting, it also means it’s your last chance to get a free $30 gift card with your pre-order of the Pixel Buds Pro 2. This is a pre-order deal, so it will end as soon as the product is officially available to everyone. Get a free $30 gift card when you pre-order the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

This deal is available from both Amazon and Best Buy, but we’re linking to the Amazon offer for convenience. The main difference here is that Amazon will give you an Amazon gift card, while Best Buy will provide you with a Best Buy gift card.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 + $30 gift card Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 + $30 gift card Wingtips and better battery life With an extreme focus on their size and shape, Google's next-gen earbuds are smaller, lighter, and better shaped to fit more ears and stay in them thanks to newly added wingtips. A new Tensor A1 chipset and 11mm driver promise better sound quality, better performance, and longer battery life. The key feature of the Pixel Buds 2 Pro is Gemini support. Gemini Live enables natural conversation with the AI model. See price at Amazon Save $30.00 Limited Time Deal!

As of right now, these are the best earbuds Google has to offer, and the $229 retail price shows it. But, how are these special, and how do they compare to the best wireless earbuds around? Let’s touch on the main details.

We’ve just reviewed the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, and praised them for their improved comfort and snug fit. This is mostly thanks to the 27% smaller size and 24% lighter weight. These also have a fixed wing for a secure fit, and the design was optimized using 45 million data points from ear scans. They should fit most people very nicely. We also loved the seamless access to Gemini Live, and great battery life. In fact, we were able to make these last nine hours on middle volume, with ANC on.

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority Pixel Buds Pro, in ear

Our sister site, Sound Guys, also reviewed the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, and they are the experts in sound quality. We’re glad to inform the A1 chip and 11mm acoustic drivers do a good job handling sound quality and ANC. They mention that “most people will like the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 audio quality.” They also do relatively well in terms of ANC performance, and tests show they can block out 79% of external noise.

These Google earbuds are pretty awesome, and if you’re getting them, you might as well get a free $30 gift card. Go pre-order it while you can and take advantage of this offer; otherwise, you will have to pay full price and get no freebies — at least until special offers come around.

