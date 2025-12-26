Rare deal on the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 saves you 28%

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Are you looking for a nice set of high-quality wireless earbuds? The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are an excellent option, and currently, you can purchase them for $165.04, representing a 28% discount off the full price. Buy the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 for just $165.04 ($63.96 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. You must keep in mind that maximum savings only apply to the Hazel color version. All other available color versions are still on sale, but for $169.99.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Wingtips and better battery life With an extreme focus on their size and shape, Google's next-gen earbuds are smaller, lighter, and better shaped to fit more ears and stay in them thanks to newly added wingtips. A new Tensor A1 chipset and 11mm driver promise better sound quality, better performance, and longer battery life. The key feature of the Pixel Buds 2 Pro is Gemini support. Gemini Live enables natural conversation with the AI model. See price at Amazon Save $63.96 Limited Time Deal!

At this price, the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are getting very enticing. Just like the rest of the Pixel lineup, these offer a simple experience and clean look, along with premium quality.

We found the sound quality to be outstanding. While not particularly impressive, the ANC performance is very decent. These devices feature a Google Tensor A1 chip, which significantly enhances ANC and low-latency audio processing.

The design is notably improved as well. These are smaller and lighter than the previous iteration. They are also more comfortable, as Google used 45 million ear scans to improve the general fit. You’ll also enjoy an IP54 rating for some water and dust resistance.

Battery life is actually quite impressive, too. These will last about nine hours with ANC enabled. The case will offer another 30 hours of battery life. Other features include Adaptive Audio, Gemini Live support, and more.

This is not precisely a record-low price, but it is the second-best deal we’ve seen for the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2. The all-time low price is only about $5 less, and that has only happened once in the past, for a brief moment.

