Don't miss the first-ever price drop on the Google Pixel Buds 2a

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

If you’re eyeing a budget-friendly alternative to the Pixel Buds Pro 2, the Google Pixel Buds 2a could be right up your alley, especially today. These earbuds offer some neat features without breaking the bank, and with the unique Black Friday discount, they’re an even better deal.

For this holiday sale, the compact earbuds are being offered at $99.99 — down from their regular price of $129. This is a 22% discount off the recommended retail price, making it the first time these buds have seen a price drop since their launch. Google Pixel Buds 2a for $99.99 (22% off)

They might be an a-line option, but the Pixel Buds 2a pack quite a punch in terms of specs and features. They come with Active Noise Cancellation, powered by Google’s custom Tensor A1 chip, and offer a comfortable design with four eartip sizes to choose from.

You get up to seven hours of playback time with ANC on, extending to 20 hours with the charging case, which should be plenty for on-the-go listening. Plus, with IP54 sweat and water resistance and seamless integration with Google’s ecosystem, they prove to be a solid choice for anyone looking for smart features without the premium price tag.

Hit the link above to catch the deal while it lasts!

