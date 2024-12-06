Real-world Pixel 9a pictures leak: Say goodbye to the camera bar

Android Headlines

TL;DR Real-world images of an apparent Google Pixel 9a prototype have appeared online.

The images corroborate previous design-related changes, such as a rejigged camera housing.

The Google Pixel 9a is expected to launch next year, and initial pictures and renders show a design that differs from the Pixel 9 series. Now, real-world pictures of the apparent Pixel 9a have leaked again.

Twitter user feni_book posted two pictures showing what appears to be a Pixel 9a prototype, although it’s unclear if they were the actual source for these images. In any event, the back of the phone shows unique patterns and a different logo in place of the typical Google logo. These markings are typically used to identify individual prototypes in order to prevent and clamp down on leaks. The back of the phone and a sticker also mention that this is an “EVT,” or engineering validation test device, which is a type of prototype. Check out the images below.

One of the images also contains an IMEI number, and searching for this number in various IMEI databases reveals that this is a Google device bearing the model number GTF7P. It’s unclear if this is merely a prototype model number or if it’s representative of a commercial Pixel 9a. For what it’s worth, the Pixel 8a had model numbers such as G8HHN, G576D, and G6GPR. The Pixel 7a also featured model numbers like GWKK3, GHL1X, and G82U8. Check out the screenshots of the IMEI listings below.

In any event, one picture shows a pill-shaped camera housing. This corroborates previous leaks and means the Pixel 9a won’t offer a camera visor bar akin to recent Pixel flagships. Other design-related features spotted here include flat edges with rounded corners and a center-mounted punch-hole cutout.

These images also come a couple of months after a major specs leak. It’s believed that the Pixel 9a will ship with a 6.3-inch Actua display, a Tensor G4 chip with 8GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone will apparently stick with 18W wired and 7.5W wireless charging speeds. Expect a 48MP main camera and 13MP ultrawide lens on the back. Leaks also point to a March 2025 launch window.

