Google Pixel 9 vs Pixel 8a: What's the difference?

Google’s Pixel A series of affordable smartphones has been creeping closer and closer to the base Pixel smartphone over the past couple of years. Now, with the new Pixel 9, the difference is more prominent once again. But that also means a significantly higher price tag. If you were waiting for the Pixel 9 to make your choice, here’s a look at the Google Pixel 9 vs Pixel 8a!

Google Pixel 9 vs Pixel 8a: At a glance The Pixel 9 is more powerful and has more RAM than the Pixel 8a.

The Pixel 9 has a larger battery and supports faster charging than the Pixel 8a.

Both phones will get seven years of software updates.

The Pixel 9 has better water resistance.

The Pixel 9 is more durable and has better build quality.

While both have similar dimensions, the Pixel 9 has a larger display.

Google Pixel 9 vs Pixel 8a: Specs

Pixel 9 Pixel 8a Display

Pixel 9 6.3-inch OLED, 1,080 x 2,424 resolution, 422 PPI, 60-120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 2,700 nits peak brightness

Pixel 8a 6.1-inch OLED, 1,080 x 2,400 resolution, 60-120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 2,000 nits peak brightness

Processor

Pixel 9 Tensor G4

Pixel 8a Tensor G3

RAM

Pixel 9 12GB

Pixel 8a 8GB

Storage

Pixel 9 128GB / 256GB

Pixel 8a 128GB / 256GB

Battery

Pixel 9 4,700mAh

Pixel 8a 4,492mAh

Power

Pixel 9 27W wired charging

Wireless charging

Battery Share

Pixel 8a 18W wired charging

Wireless charging

Battery Share

Cameras

Pixel 9 Rear:

- 50MP wide camera, ƒ/1.68, 82-degree FoV, 1/1.31" sensor

- 48MP ultrawide

camera, ƒ/1.7, 123-degree FoV, 1/2.55" sensor



Front:

10.5MP, ƒ/2.2, 95-degree FoV

Pixel 8a Rear:

- 64MP wide camera, ƒ/1.9, 1/1.73" sensor

- 12MP ultrawide

camera, ƒ/2.2, 120-degree FoV



Front:

13MP, ƒ/2.2

Connectivity

Pixel 9 5G (mmWave + Sub6)

Wi-Fi 7 (802.11/be)

Bluetooth 5.3 (dual antenna)

Pixel 8a 5G (mmWave + Sub6)

Wi-Fi 6e

Bluetooth 5.3 (dual antenna)

SIM

Pixel 9 Dual SIM (Single Nano SIM and eSIM)

Pixel 8a Dual SIM (Single Nano SIM and eSIM)

Durability

Pixel 9 IP68

Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Pixel 8a IP67

Gorilla Glass 3 (front)

Software

Pixel 9 Android 14

7 years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates

Pixel 8a Android 14

7 years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates

Dimensions and weight

Pixel 9 152.8 x 72.0 x 8.5mm



198g

Pixel 8a 152.4 x 73.7 x 10.1mm



192.8 grams

Colors

Pixel 9 Obsidian

Porcelain

Wintergreen

Peony

Pixel 8a Obsidian

Porcelain

Aloe

Bay



The specs sheet for the displays seems similar at first glance. Both phones have Full HD+ resolution OLED displays, a 60-120Hz dynamic refresh rate, and similar sizes (6.3-inch for the Pixel 9 and 6.1-inch for the 8a). The main difference is in brightness, with the Pixel 9 peaking at 2,700 nits, compared to the Pixel 8a’s 2,000 nits peak brightness.

Pixel 9 Pixel 8a

The Pixel 9 has a faster processor in the Tensor G4, even if it isn’t a huge step up over the Tensor G3 that powers the Pixel 8a. What will provide a bigger boost in everyday performance is the 12GB of RAM you get with the former, compared to the 8a’s 8GB of RAM. Performance shouldn’t be a concern with either phone, but the Pixel 9 will handle intensive tasks better.

Both have the same storage options, 128GB or 256GB. We’ve been talking about how disappointing 128GB as a base storage option is for a few years now. But while it’s still somewhat excusable for an affordable sub-$500 phone like the Pixel 8a, things should have been different with the Pixel 9.

Pixel 9 Pixel 8a

Both smartphones will offer the same software experience, but we’ll have to wait to see if all the new Gemini features released with the Pixel 9 will also be available on the Pixel 8a.

Google Pixel 9 vs Pixel 8a: Design, size comparison, and colors

Pixel 9 Pixel 8a

Unlike when compared to the Pixel 8, where the Pixel 8a was practically identical to its counterpart at first glance, there’s a distinct difference between it and the Pixel 9, courtesy of the latter’s new design elements.

To start with, you get iPhone-esque flat sides that make holding the phone a little more comfortable. Both phones are equally compact, so the handling experience isn’t as much of an issue here, but it’s still a nice improvement. Even more distinct is the new pill-shaped camera bump that stops just short of touching the edges of the back. It’s a unique design, and the color-matched bump gives it a more seamless look. The black visor that hides the cameras also seems to stand out a lot more, especially on the brighter Pixel 9 colorways.

Pixel 9 Pixel 8a

It’s important to note the size discrepancies between the two devices, even if they’re miniscule. Interestingly, the Pixel 8 is 1.7mm wider, 1.6mm thicker, and 0.4mm shorter than the Pixel 9. Thanks to its larger battery and more substantial materials, the Pixel 9 weighs around 7g more. Both are considered compact devices, even if the Pixel 9 makes better use of its volume.

Despite its plastic back, the Pixel 8a doesn’t feel cheap in any way. But the Pixel 9 is definitely the more premium of the two, a difference you can tell just by looking at them side by side. The Pixel 9 is also the more durable option, with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back and a better IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

As far as Pixel 9 colorways go, you get some interesting options here with Wintergreen and Peony. You can always play it safe with the standard Obsidian and Porcelain, too, with the latter looking pretty good. Available colors for the Pixel 8a include Bay, Aloe, Obsidian, and Porcelain, with the blue Bay still a standout.

Google Pixel 9 vs Pixel 8a: Camera

Pixel 9 Pixel 8a

The Pixel 9 will likely have the lead in the camera department, even though the Pixel 8a’s 64MP primary sounds more impressive on paper. However, we’ll reserve out final judgement until we review the device.

Google has upgraded the Pixel 9’s camera significantly, with a 48MP ultrawide camera now joining the 50MP main camera. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8a’s secondary camera is a 12MP ultrawide that won’t beat the Pixel 9. The 8a camera is plenty capable, of course, and is one of the best budget phone cameras you can get. However, the two phones aren’t quite on the same level. The Pixel 8a does have a better front-facing camera on paper, though, with its 13MP selfie camera taking on the 10.5MP unit of the Pixel 9.

Google Pixel 9 vs Pixel 8a: Battery life and charging

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority Pixel 9

Despite being thinner and slightly less wide, Google squeezed a larger 4,700mAh battery into the Pixel 9. The Pixel 8a’s battery life is good, and the similar spec’d Pixel 9 should have no trouble comfortably lasting through the day with juice to spare. The good news is that the Pixel 9 offers faster 27W charging, which should make a huge difference over the Pixel 8a’s painfully slow 18W wired charging.

The Pixel 9’s charging is not even close to alternatives like the OnePlus 13, but at least brings up to par with direction competition like the Samsung Galaxy S25. Both Pixels also support wireless charging, but once again, it is faster with the Pixel 9.

Google Pixel 9 vs Pixel 8a: Price and availability

Pixel 9: Starts at $799 Pixel 8a: Starts at $499

The Pixel 9 is $100 more expensive than its predecessor, creating a more significant gap between the base Pixel and the Pixel 8a. The Pixel 9 went on pre-order on August 13, 2024, and will be available on general sale on August 22. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8a was released in May 2024 and is much cheaper at $499.

Google Pixel 9 vs Pixel 8a: Which should you buy?

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority Pixel 9

When we compared the Pixel 8a and the Pixel 8, it was difficult to find enough to differentiate between the two. That’s luckily not nearly as much of an issue here: the Pixel 9 is the better phone. The newer Pixel has a faster processor, more RAM, a larger battery with faster charging, and a better camera setup. It’s also more durable and looks and feels more premium than the Pixel 8a.

Unfortunately, this comes at a price. The Pixel 9 starts at $100 more than its predecessor, so you’ll have to shell out $300 extra for the better experience. Unlike previous generations, there’s a clear difference between the A-series and the base Pixel; the two are playing on different fields. If budget isn’t a concern, I’d recommend the Pixel 9.

That said, the Pixel 8a is one of the best affordable smartphones you can get. Its camera far surpasses what its price point suggests, and it’s powerful enough. While its build quality isn’t the best, seven years of software updates ensure you can hold on to it for a long time if you want to.

Google Pixel 9 or Pixel 8a: Which is the better buy? 233 votes Pixel 9 40 % Pixel 8a 60 %

Google Pixel 9 vs Pixel 8a: FAQ

Are the Pixel 9 and Pixel 8a waterproof? The Pixel 9 and the Pixel 8a are both waterproof. However, the Pixel 9 comes with a better IP68 rating for dust and water resistance compared to the Pixel 8a’s IP67.

Do the Pixel 9 and Pixel 8a support wireless charging? Yes, you will get wireless charging with both phones. However, wireless charging is faster with the Pixel 9 than the Pixel 8a.

Does the Pixel 9 or Pixel 8a have an SD card slot? No, neither the Pixel 9 nor the Pixel 8a support expandable storage via microSD card. You will have to opt for the higher 256GB version to get more storage.

Do the Pixel 9 and Pixel 8a support dual-SIM and eSIM? Yes, both Google phones support dual-SIM features, with a physical nano-SIM and an eSIM.

