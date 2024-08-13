Pre-order any Google Pixel 9 device and get up to a $350 gift card

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Google Pixel 9

The base Google Pixel 9 is excellent for those who want a great phone, but don’t need all the extra features that come with the Pro versions. It’s still really capable, packing a Google Tensor G4 processor and 12GB of RAM. The camera system skips out on the telephoto shooter, but you may not really need it, and the camera is all but guaranteed to be great, either way. Otherwise, the only real downside is that it has slower 15W wireless charging, but then again, many of you might not mind that. Wired charging is pretty fast at 27W, anyway.

It also helps that the general experience is pretty high-end. The Pixel 9 has a nice build that matches the rest of the lineup. The size is more manageable, too, with a 6.3-inch OLED screen that has a 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD resolution. It helps that the price is lower at $799. Not to mention, the $100 gift card can help you get something else, like a case, charger, earbuds, or whatever you prefer.

Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro Google Pixel 9 Pro All Pro, reasonable size • High-quality display • Seven years of software support MSRP: $999.00 All Pro, in a compact package. The Google Pixel 9 Pro is the Pixel device many have been begging for for a long time: Google's very best smartphone hardware and software features, in a more compact form factor. With identical dimensions to the regular Pixel 9, it retains the same great specs as the much larger XL model, plus 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of internal storage, and the Tensor G4 chipset. See price at Amazon Save $200.00 Limited Time Deal! See price at Amazon Pre-order See price at Google Store Pre-order See price at Best Buy Pre-order

If you like the size of the Pixel 9, but want a bit more out of your smartphone, the Google Pixel 9 Pro is the way to go. It still has a 6.3-inch screen, but it gets upgraded to an LTPO OLED panel with a 2,856 x 1,280 resolution. It still has a 120Hz refresh rate.

It still has a Tensor G4, but the RAM is increased to 16GB. You’ll also get an extra 48MP telephoto camera, and the selfie camera is upgraded from 10.5MP to 42MP. Wireless charging is also faster at 21W, but it keeps the same 4,700mah battery size.

Again, both the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL get you a $200 gift card if you pre-order from Amazon or Best Buy. That is a nice bump that could get you much more accessories, or other gadgets.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Google Pixel 9 Pro XL The best specs in the Pixel 9 series • Gorgeous display • Seven years of software updates MSRP: $1,099.00 Pure XL-ence. Google reserves its best hardware for the largest device in the line. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL offers a 6.8-inch display, the biggest battery we've ever seen in a Pixel phone, and 37W wired charging. Otherwise, the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL share almost all other hardware and software features, giving users the option between display sizes with top hardware. See price at Amazon Save $200.00 Limited Time Deal! See price at Amazon Pre-order See price at Google Store Pre-order See price at Best Buy Pre-order

Go big or go home, right? This is the best Pixel 9 series phone that still keeps a traditional form factor. It is significantly larger, featuring a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display with a 2,992 x 1,344 resolution and the same smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Performance is the same as the smaller Pro model, as it keeps the Tensor G4 and 16GB of RAM. The camera system also stays the same, featuring three cameras with 50MP, 48MP, and 48MP resolutions. That said, the battery is larger at 5,060mAh. Charging is also faster across the board, with support for 37W wired charging and 23W wireless charging.

If you want to learn more about our opinions on these devices, check out our hands-on post with the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

If you’re spending $1,799 on a smartphone, it makes sense that the gift card amount is also more substantial. You’ll get a $350 gift card if you pre-order the Google Pixel 9 Fold from either Best Buy or Amazon.

Given its foldable smartphone nature, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is definitely for those who want to step out of their comfort zone. It has an external 6.3-inch display with a 2,424 x 1,080 resolution and a nice 120Hz refresh rate. Unfold it, and you’ll also have access to an 8-inch LTPO OLED display with a 2,152 x 2,076 resolution.

Performance is relatively similar to the rest of the Pro devices. You get the same Tensor G4 and 16GB of RAM. That said, the camera system isn’t as good. It has three cameras, but the quality gets reduced to 48MP, 10.5MP, and 10.5MP resolutions. It also has two selfie cameras, both with a 10.5MP sensor. The battery is also smaller at 4,650mAh, which is even smaller than the base Pixel 9’s. Essentially, you’re mostly paying for the extra screen real estate and innovative design.

We’re actually kind of confused about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and you can read all about our opinions in our Pixel 9 Pro Fold hands-on post. These are pre-order deals, so they should end relatively soon. If you’re sure about getting any of these devices, make sure to sign up for these offers as soon as possible. You don’t want to wait too long and get nothing extra with your purchase.

