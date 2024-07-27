Pixel 9 Pro XL gets a video review, but one thing is curiously absent

TL;DR A Ukrainian YouTuber has posted a nearly 20-minute review of the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.

However, the model he has is a design sample and is never shown with the display turned on, likely because it doesn’t actually boot.

Regardless, we get many great shots of the phone’s design and a good idea of its size.

Google is going to launch the Pixel 9 series on August 13. We expect to see the vanilla Pixel 9 alongside a similarly sized Pixel 9 Pro. In addition, there will almost certainly be a larger Pro model called the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Finally, there will be a foldable version known as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Today, three weeks ahead of time, we have a video review of the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

The review (in Ukrainian, mirrored above) shows what appears to be a late-stage design sample of the Pixel 9 Pro XL. You can tell it is not a retail unit by the interesting geometric design that appears below the “G” logo on the back of the phone. Since it’s almost certainly a design sample, the YouTuber never shows the device in a powered-on state, likely because the phone doesn’t boot into Android (or doesn’t even turn on at all).

Still, the nearly 20-minute-long video gives us some terrific views of the phone’s design. We see it not only on its own in a human hand but also next to other popular phones, including the Pixel 8 Pro and the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The rest of the video discusses various leaks and rumors, which we’ve already covered here at Android Authority. For the Pixel 9 Pro XL, we’re expecting the Tensor G4 chipset, a 6.8-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and QuadHD+ resolution, 16GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage at the base. We expect to see a 50MP primary camera flanked by a 48MP ultrawide and 48MP periscope telephoto. There will also likely be a 42MP sensor on the front.

