Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Mobile

Pixel 9 Pro XL gets a video review, but one thing is curiously absent

We get some great looks at the phone, but the YouTuber neglects to show us the phone actually in use (because he can't).
By

Published on2 hours ago

TL;DR
  • A Ukrainian YouTuber has posted a nearly 20-minute review of the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.
  • However, the model he has is a design sample and is never shown with the display turned on, likely because it doesn’t actually boot.
  • Regardless, we get many great shots of the phone’s design and a good idea of its size.

Google is going to launch the Pixel 9 series on August 13. We expect to see the vanilla Pixel 9 alongside a similarly sized Pixel 9 Pro. In addition, there will almost certainly be a larger Pro model called the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Finally, there will be a foldable version known as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Today, three weeks ahead of time, we have a video review of the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

The review (in Ukrainian, mirrored above) shows what appears to be a late-stage design sample of the Pixel 9 Pro XL. You can tell it is not a retail unit by the interesting geometric design that appears below the “G” logo on the back of the phone. Since it’s almost certainly a design sample, the YouTuber never shows the device in a powered-on state, likely because the phone doesn’t boot into Android (or doesn’t even turn on at all).

Still, the nearly 20-minute-long video gives us some terrific views of the phone’s design. We see it not only on its own in a human hand but also next to other popular phones, including the Pixel 8 Pro and the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The rest of the video discusses various leaks and rumors, which we’ve already covered here at Android Authority. For the Pixel 9 Pro XL, we’re expecting the Tensor G4 chipset, a 6.8-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and QuadHD+ resolution, 16GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage at the base. We expect to see a 50MP primary camera flanked by a 48MP ultrawide and 48MP periscope telephoto. There will also likely be a 42MP sensor on the front.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com. You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.
You might like
    News
    GoogleGoogle Pixel 9