The best Android phone dives to its second-lowest price ever at $749

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Prime Day is the ideal time to score a fantastic deal on one of the latest flagship smartphones. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is our favorite Android phone right now, and it’s available at a slashed price of $749, down from its regular price of $1,099. That’s a generous 32% discount off the recommended retail price. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL for $749 (32% off)

The Pixel 9 Pro XL has only been cheaper than this for a single day since it launched, so this is a rare opportunity. With its 6.8-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display that boasts an impressive peak brightness of 3,000 nits, this phone is a powerhouse. Under the hood, the Tensor G4 chip coupled with 16GB of RAM ensures smooth and efficient performance and storage options reach up to a massive 1TB. The camera setup is equally impressive, with a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50MP main sensor and 48MP ultrawide and telephoto lenses, plus a 42MP front camera for stellar selfies.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Pure XL-ence. Google reserves its best hardware for the largest device in the line. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL offers a 6.8-inch display, the biggest battery we've ever seen in a Pixel phone, and 37W wired charging. Otherwise, the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL share almost all other hardware and software features, giving users the option between display sizes with top hardware. See price at Amazon Save $350.00 Prime Deal

For the creatives, the phone’s AI enhancements like Magic Editor and Pixel Studio elevate your photo editing capabilities. Its robust 5,060 mAh battery supports fast wired and wireless charging, offering impressive battery life. Plus, it promises seven years of OS and security updates. The device comes in a selection of colors including Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose Quartz, and is built to withstand the elements with its IP68 rating.

Remember, these Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime subscribers, so if you haven’t subscribed yet, you might want to consider the 30-day free trial to take advantage of this and other great offers.