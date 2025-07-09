Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The best Android phone dives to its second-lowest price ever at $749
2 hours ago
Prime Day is the ideal time to score a fantastic deal on one of the latest flagship smartphones. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is our favorite Android phone right now, and it’s available at a slashed price of $749, down from its regular price of $1,099. That’s a generous 32% discount off the recommended retail price.
The Pixel 9 Pro XL has only been cheaper than this for a single day since it launched, so this is a rare opportunity. With its 6.8-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display that boasts an impressive peak brightness of 3,000 nits, this phone is a powerhouse. Under the hood, the Tensor G4 chip coupled with 16GB of RAM ensures smooth and efficient performance and storage options reach up to a massive 1TB. The camera setup is equally impressive, with a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50MP main sensor and 48MP ultrawide and telephoto lenses, plus a 42MP front camera for stellar selfies.
For the creatives, the phone’s AI enhancements like Magic Editor and Pixel Studio elevate your photo editing capabilities. Its robust 5,060 mAh battery supports fast wired and wireless charging, offering impressive battery life. Plus, it promises seven years of OS and security updates. The device comes in a selection of colors including Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose Quartz, and is built to withstand the elements with its IP68 rating.
Remember, these Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime subscribers, so if you haven’t subscribed yet, you might want to consider the 30-day free trial to take advantage of this and other great offers.