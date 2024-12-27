All Google Pixel 9 phones are on sale, saving you up to $300!

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

These offers come from Amazon and are labeled as “limited time deals.” Regardless of which Pixel 9 model you pick, the discount applies to all color versions available.

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9 Google Pixel 9 The vanilla Pixel 9. The Pixel 9 rocks a 6.3-inch display, Tensor G4 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and at least 128GB of internal storage. See price at Amazon Save $150.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Google Pixel 9 is great for those who want a high-end experience without going overboard. At just $649, it isn’t too expensive, but it also isn’t a budget phone, so you’ll get a premium handset with plenty to love. The construction is made very nicely, offering an aluminum frame, as well as Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back and front. We love the new look, as well as the available colors. The new design also follows the 2024 trends, which include flat surfaces and squared-off metallic edges. You’ll have nothing to complain about in terms of performance, either. This phone comes with a Google Tensor G4 processor and 12GB of RAM. While the 6.3-inch display is relatively small by today’s standards, many of us happen to like smaller phones. It’s a gorgeous screen, too, with a Full HD resolution and 120Hz refresh rate on an OLED panel. Other things we loved include the Gemini AI features, a full-day battery life, the camera system, and, of course, that seven-year update promise!

Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro Google Pixel 9 Pro All Pro, in a compact package. The Google Pixel 9 Pro is the Pixel device many have been begging for for a long time: Google's very best smartphone hardware and software features, in a more compact form factor. With identical dimensions to the regular Pixel 9, it retains the same great specs as the much larger XL model, plus 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of internal storage, and the Tensor G4 chipset. See price at Amazon Save $150.00 Limited Time Deal!

If you want a similarly-sized phone with a 6.3-inch screen but with a bit more power, the Google Pixel 9 Pro might be more up your alley. The general design and size are pretty much identical, but it gets some “pro” upgrades for a higher-end experience. As mentioned in the previous paragraph, it has a 6.3-inch display and also gets a 120Hz refresh rate, but this one comes with a higher resolution of 2,856 x 1,280. In terms of performance, it will keep the same Tensor G4 chip, but the RAM gets upgraded to 16GB, making it a better multi-tasking machine. It also gets an extra telephoto lens in the camera system, which is a nice addition. Furthermore, wireless charging will be faster at 21W, instead of the 15W in the base Pixel 9. If you’re going wired, though, both can reach 27W over USB-C.

Oh, there are more Gemini AI features included here too, and battery life is much better at about 36 hours. Those are all the main differences between the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, though. Everything else is pretty much the same, and you’ll obviously get that seven-year update commitment.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Pure XL-ence. Google reserves its best hardware for the largest device in the line. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL offers a 6.8-inch display, the biggest battery we've ever seen in a Pixel phone, and 37W wired charging. Otherwise, the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL share almost all other hardware and software features, giving users the option between display sizes with top hardware. See price at Amazon Save $250.00 Limited Time Deal!

If you’re looking for the most bang per buck and want an amazing experience, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL might be a better bet, at least compared to the Pixel 9 Pro. That’s because this one gets a heavier discount and costs exactly the same as the Pixel 9 Pro right now, at $849. You might as well upgrade!

We consider the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL to be the true best Pixel right now. Sure, there is the more expensive Pixel 9 Pro Fold, but that one is in a whole other category. The general design and build quality are the same, but there is a nice variety of upgrades with this handset. It is definitely a larger phone, offering a 6.8-inch screen. It gets upgraded to a gorgeous LTPO OLED panel with a crisp 2,992 x 1,344 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a larger 5,060mAh battery, which, in our tests, resulted in about two days of battery life. We were quite surprised by these results, as this is not a common feat in the smartphone market. It also gets faster 37W wired charging and 23W wireless charging. Everything else is pretty much identical, at least to the regular Pixel 9 Pro. It has the same Tensor G4 chip, 16GB of RAM, Gemini AI features, Pixel-exclusive capabilities, and that beloved seven-year update promise.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold The Fold goes Pro. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is Google's most impressive foldable to date, offering a 6.3-inch exterior display, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. When you're ready for more, unfold to access the 8-inch interior display. Solid cameras, a decent battery, and top-notch software support round out this monster of a device. See price at Amazon Save $300.00 Limited Time Deal!

Foldable phones are great, but if you’re a fan of these, you only get one current option from Google: The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It’s a really nice device for those who want to stay at the forefront of mobile innovation. The foldable mechanism makes it a smartphone/tablet hybrid we would have only seen in movies before.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is very nicely designed, much like its other Pixel 9 little brothers. It has a thin profile and opens completely flat, offering a much more refined experience. It even gets an IPX8 rating, so it’s well-protected against liquids. This is comforting, considering it has a foldable mechanism and excellent water resistance, which isn’t common in such devices. The performance will be no issue, as this device also gets a Google Tensor G4 processor and 16GB of RAM. It has an 8.0-inch LTPO OLED display inside, with a 2,152 x 2,076 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. If you prefer a more traditional experience, or would rather save energy, there is also the 6.3-inch external screen. Interestingly enough, while this is the most expensive Pixel 9 series device, it has some downsides. The battery life can last you a full working day, but won’t reach a the whole 24 hours. The camera system takes good shots, but is still inferior to the systems on the other Pixel 9 devices. It also charges slower at 21W wired and 7.5W wireless.

Odd, right? Still, it offers a very unique experience we know many of you will love. And at $1,499, the price is still outrageous, but not as much. The Google Pixel 9 series sale has been active for a bit, so we are thinking it will probably go away soon enough. You might want to take advantage fo these lower prices while you can.

You might like

Comments