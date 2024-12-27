Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
All Google Pixel 9 phones are on sale, saving you up to $300!
Are you looking for a new smartphone? Almost all the good handset deals are gone, but the Google Pixel 9 series is still on sale! The Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are $150 off. Meanwhile, you can save $250 on the Pixel 9 Pro XL, or $300 on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
Buy the Google Pixel 9 for $649
Buy the Google Pixel 9 Pro for $849
Buy the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL for $849
These offers come from Amazon and are labeled as “limited time deals.” Regardless of which Pixel 9 model you pick, the discount applies to all color versions available.
Google Pixel 9
The Google Pixel 9 is great for those who want a high-end experience without going overboard. At just $649, it isn’t too expensive, but it also isn’t a budget phone, so you’ll get a premium handset with plenty to love.
The construction is made very nicely, offering an aluminum frame, as well as Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back and front. We love the new look, as well as the available colors. The new design also follows the 2024 trends, which include flat surfaces and squared-off metallic edges.
You’ll have nothing to complain about in terms of performance, either. This phone comes with a Google Tensor G4 processor and 12GB of RAM. While the 6.3-inch display is relatively small by today’s standards, many of us happen to like smaller phones. It’s a gorgeous screen, too, with a Full HD resolution and 120Hz refresh rate on an OLED panel.
Other things we loved include the Gemini AI features, a full-day battery life, the camera system, and, of course, that seven-year update promise!
Google Pixel 9 Pro
If you want a similarly-sized phone with a 6.3-inch screen but with a bit more power, the Google Pixel 9 Pro might be more up your alley. The general design and size are pretty much identical, but it gets some “pro” upgrades for a higher-end experience.
As mentioned in the previous paragraph, it has a 6.3-inch display and also gets a 120Hz refresh rate, but this one comes with a higher resolution of 2,856 x 1,280. In terms of performance, it will keep the same Tensor G4 chip, but the RAM gets upgraded to 16GB, making it a better multi-tasking machine. It also gets an extra telephoto lens in the camera system, which is a nice addition. Furthermore, wireless charging will be faster at 21W, instead of the 15W in the base Pixel 9. If you’re going wired, though, both can reach 27W over USB-C.
Oh, there are more Gemini AI features included here too, and battery life is much better at about 36 hours. Those are all the main differences between the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, though. Everything else is pretty much the same, and you’ll obviously get that seven-year update commitment.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
If you’re looking for the most bang per buck and want an amazing experience, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL might be a better bet, at least compared to the Pixel 9 Pro. That’s because this one gets a heavier discount and costs exactly the same as the Pixel 9 Pro right now, at $849. You might as well upgrade!
We consider the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL to be the true best Pixel right now. Sure, there is the more expensive Pixel 9 Pro Fold, but that one is in a whole other category. The general design and build quality are the same, but there is a nice variety of upgrades with this handset.
It is definitely a larger phone, offering a 6.8-inch screen. It gets upgraded to a gorgeous LTPO OLED panel with a crisp 2,992 x 1,344 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a larger 5,060mAh battery, which, in our tests, resulted in about two days of battery life. We were quite surprised by these results, as this is not a common feat in the smartphone market. It also gets faster 37W wired charging and 23W wireless charging.
Everything else is pretty much identical, at least to the regular Pixel 9 Pro. It has the same Tensor G4 chip, 16GB of RAM, Gemini AI features, Pixel-exclusive capabilities, and that beloved seven-year update promise.
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Foldable phones are great, but if you’re a fan of these, you only get one current option from Google: The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It’s a really nice device for those who want to stay at the forefront of mobile innovation. The foldable mechanism makes it a smartphone/tablet hybrid we would have only seen in movies before.
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is very nicely designed, much like its other Pixel 9 little brothers. It has a thin profile and opens completely flat, offering a much more refined experience. It even gets an IPX8 rating, so it’s well-protected against liquids. This is comforting, considering it has a foldable mechanism and excellent water resistance, which isn’t common in such devices.
The performance will be no issue, as this device also gets a Google Tensor G4 processor and 16GB of RAM. It has an 8.0-inch LTPO OLED display inside, with a 2,152 x 2,076 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. If you prefer a more traditional experience, or would rather save energy, there is also the 6.3-inch external screen.
Interestingly enough, while this is the most expensive Pixel 9 series device, it has some downsides. The battery life can last you a full working day, but won’t reach a the whole 24 hours. The camera system takes good shots, but is still inferior to the systems on the other Pixel 9 devices. It also charges slower at 21W wired and 7.5W wireless.
Odd, right? Still, it offers a very unique experience we know many of you will love. And at $1,499, the price is still outrageous, but not as much.
The Google Pixel 9 series sale has been active for a bit, so we are thinking it will probably go away soon enough. You might want to take advantage fo these lower prices while you can.