Are these the first real-life Pixel 9 Pro images?

TL;DR The Google Pixel 9 Pro appears to have leaked in real-life images.

In the photos, we can see the device getting compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The size difference and the triple rear camera setup indicate the phone pictured is the Pixel 9 Pro and not the Pixel 9 or Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 9 series later this year, and we’re excited about seeing three phones in the lineup, as leaks have suggested. Google is said to be going for the iPhone strategy with the vanilla Pixel 9, a more powerful Pixel 9 Pro but in a smaller form factor, and a Pixel 9 Pro XL taking on the role of a large flagship. We’ve seen leaked renders of the three devices, and now we have our first real-life images of the Pixel 9 Pro.

Russian website Rozetked has anonymously received real-life photos of what appears to be the Pixel 9 Pro (h/t Google News (unofficial) Telegram channel). The phone is not in pristine condition, as we can see what looks like a large web of cracks on the top left of the phone (when seen from the back), held together with some tape. But the images still provide a good look at the phone.

We can see the phone compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max (6.7-inch display). This Pixel 9 series phone looks significantly smaller with its 6.1-inch display, and the triple rear camera setup indicates it is the “Pro” device. Hence, this is likely the Pixel 9 Pro, not the Pixel 9 or the Pixel 9 XL.

The images shared include a close-up of the cameras and a display shot that shows the device in fastboot mode, showing off some key specs (and the fact that it has a boot failure).

The phone pictured is codenamed “caiman,” which is the codename for the Pixel 9 Pro. This particular version sports 16GB LPDDR5 RAM from Micron and has 128GB of unspecified UFS storage from Samsung. Note that the Pixel 8 Pro maxed out at 12GB of RAM.

The anonymous source has also shared photos of the device from all sides. We can see the flat sides, though thankfully, there appears to be a nice curve at the edges where the side meets the front and back of the phone.

If you look closely, you will spot a cutout on the top of the phone. We suspect this could be an antenna cutout for mmWave antenna, similar to the one present on the Pixel 8 Pro.

Keep in mind that these are leaked images. While they largely align with what we have seen in leaked renders, we still advise you to take them with a pinch of salt and skepticism. We’re many months away from the release of the Pixel 9 series, so some things can change by the time the phone gets ready for mass production.

