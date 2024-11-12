Broke your Pixel 9 Pro Fold's inner screen? You can buy an S24 Ultra for the price of repair

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR iFixit has listed repair parts for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, complementing its comprehensively detailed repair guides for the device.

The complete inner screen assembly costs $1,200, close to what you would spend on a brand-new Android flagship like the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a great attempt at a foldable, fixing several shortcomings of the previous generation. But no matter how great the phone is, a foldable will be less durable than a regular glass slab smartphone, and an informed user will consider the potential cost of repairs when making a purchase decision. If you’re thinking of adding the Pixel 9 Pro Fold to your holiday shopping cart, keep in mind that spare parts for repairs can get unsurprisingly expensive for this top Android flagship.

Repair parts for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold are now listed on iFixit, as spotted by 9to5Google. These parts complement iFixit’s device repair guides and are an excellent resource for experienced enthusiasts who want to repair their devices. They also give us a ballpark of how much a repair could cost, depending on the part that needs replacing.

While the Pixel 9 Pro Fold costs the same as the first-generation Pixel Fold at $1,799, the inner screen assembly price has increased from $900 to $1,200. You can get a brand-new Galaxy S24 Ultra for almost that price, which puts into perspective just how expensive and critical the Fold’s most delicate parts are. Do note that the assembly includes the metal frame and hinge, and replacing this assembly could take up to four hours, highlighting the difficulty of the process.

Other parts of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold are more reasonably priced. The outer display costs $190, the two batteries cost $67 each, and the charging assembly is $60. The rear camera assembly is a bit high at $250, up from $140 for the previous generation foldable. The front camera is $80, the inner front camera is $90, and the rear cover is $130.

Stating the obvious, you should take good care of your Pixel 9 Pro Fold, especially its inner display. You can take its repairability as a silver lining, one that would still cost you a lot of money.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments